Iran port explosion kills 25 people, leaves more than 1,100 injured
An explosion at a port in southern Iran on Saturday has left at least 25 people dead and more than 1,100 others injured.
The cause of the deadly explosion at a port in southern Iran is yet to be ascertained. / Photo: AP
April 27, 2025

The death toll from a devastating explosion that rocked the sprawling Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran on Saturday rose to 25, according to local sources on Sunday.

The Iranian State TV reported that at least 1,139 others were injured in the explosion.

On Saturday, a fire broke out at around 12pm local time (0830GMT) at Shahid Rajaee Port, specifically in the container dock area, according to local media.

Initial reports suggested the presence of flammable materials near the site of the explosion.

Quick spread

Quoting witnesses, reports indicated that the minor fire quickly spread and triggered the explosion due to the 40 degrees Celsius heat and the accumulation of flammable substances.

The strategically important port, located in the southern Hormozgan province, lies about 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) southwest of the port of Bandar Abbas on the northern shore of the Strait of Hormuz.

