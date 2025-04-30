TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Baykar and Leonardo ink strategic UAV pact as Türkiye, Italy deepen defence ties
The Baykar-Leonardo deal marks a significant leap in Turkish-Italian defence cooperation, expanding Baykar’s reach in European markets and signaling closer NATO alignment.
Baykar and Leonardo ink strategic UAV pact as Türkiye, Italy deepen defence ties
Baykar in Rome / AA
April 30, 2025

Turkish drone giant Baykar has signed a landmark preliminary agreement with Italian defense heavyweight Leonardo, marking a new chapter in Türkiye’s growing strategic ties with Italy and its expanding influence in the global defense sector.

The agreement — which focuses on cooperation in the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and high technology — was among a series of pacts signed during the Fourth Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit, co-chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Tuesday.

TRT Global - Türkiye, Italy sign 11 agreements covering trade, industrial investments and defence

Following Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit, the two nations strengthen ties through pacts on trade, space, culture, defence, and several other areas.

🔗

The Baykar-Leonardo deal stands out as a cornerstone of this summit, signaling a major step in bilateral defense collaboration between the two NATO allies. While still at the preliminary stage, the protocol suggests both countries are preparing to deepen joint technological development, potentially creating new capabilities in the rapidly evolving drone and aerospace sectors.

Baykar, best known for producing the combat-proven Bayraktar TB2 and the more advanced Akinci drones, has emerged as a leading player in global UAV exports. The company has sold its systems to over 30 countries and has gained international attention for the drones’ effectiveness in conflicts such as those in Ukraine, Libya, and Karabakh.

TRT Global - Erdogan and Meloni meet: Where next for Italy–Türkiye relations?

Turkish President Erdogan meets Italian PM Meloni in Rome to strengthen defence ties, and over 500 Italian and Turkish business leaders gather for a trade forum for deepening commercial relations between the two Mediterranean states.

🔗

Baykar’s European expansion continues after Italian airline move

The agreement with Leonardo comes just months after Baykar’s high-profile acquisition of Italian airline company Piaggio Aerospace — a move that raised eyebrows in European defence circles. 

The purchase, which reportedly included valuable manufacturing infrastructure and aviation expertise, was widely interpreted as part of Baykar’s broader push to establish a European footprint and secure access to the EU’s defence market.

With the latest agreement, Baykar is not only expanding its collaboration with a major European defence firm but also positioning itself at the center of growing industrial and technological ties between Ankara and Rome.

TRT Global - Türkiye, Italy set $40B trade target as Erdogan, Meloni pledge stronger ties

President Erdogan urges Italian companies to see Türkiye as 'opening door' to Asia, Middle East, Africa, just like Turkish firms see Italy as 'opening door' to Europe.

🔗

In addition to the Baykar-Leonardo pact, Türkiye and Italy signed a host of other memorandums of understanding, spanning trade, industrial investment, space cooperation, cultural and sports exchanges, social services, and transportation.

However, the defence-related agreements are likely to attract the most strategic attention in light of current geopolitical uncertainties and the increasing global demand for drone technologies.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us