Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a new bilateral trade volume target of $40 billion with Italy during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The leaders emphasised deepening cooperation across multiple sectors, with a particular focus on economic and defence partnerships, following the fourth Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit in Rome on Tuesday.

“Türkiye will continue to strengthen cooperation with Italy, which has made significant progress in the defence industry, through new partnerships and projects,” Erdogan stated, underlining the growing relations between the two NATO allies.

In addition to boosting trade, Erdogan stressed the importance of joint efforts to support stability in regional conflict zones. He highlighted Libya as a key area of collaboration, saying, “Türkiye will continue to work together with Italy on long-term sustainable solutions to preserve Libya's stability and prosperity.”

Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan reiterated Ankara’s urgent call for a ceasefire, noting, “Even the entry of humanitarian aid has not been allowed for the past two months.”

TRT Global - Erdogan and Meloni meet: Where next for Italy–Türkiye relations? Turkish President Erdogan meets Italian PM Meloni in Rome to strengthen defence ties, and over 500 Italian and Turkish business leaders gather for a trade forum for deepening commercial relations between the two Mediterranean states. 🔗

Commitment for further cooperation

The Turkish president also addressed developments in Syria, emphasising Türkiye’s commitment to the war-torn country’s recovery. “We are currently focused on Syria’s reconstruction, strengthening its institutions, and preserving its territorial integrity,” he said.

On Türkiye’s long-standing bid to join the European Union, Erdogan expressed appreciation for Italy’s consistent support. “I believe Italy, which has supported Türkiye’s EU membership bid from the very beginning, will continue this approach,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Meloni affirmed both countries' commitment to further enhancing cooperation. “We took significant steps with Turkish President Erdogan to further improve already excellent bilateral relations,” she added.

Türkiye as a gateway to Asia, Middle East and Africa

Italian companies should see Türkiye as a gateway to Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, just like Turkish firms see Italy as a gateway to Europe, Erdogan also said during a business forum in Rome on Tuesday.

Türkiye's economy continues to grow despite conflict and wars in the region, as well as the devastating earthquake of 2023, he said.

​​​​​​​Ankara is determined to implement its economic program, Erdogan said, adding that it is committed to both improving the investment climate and implementing structural reforms.