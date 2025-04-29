TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Italy sign 11 agreements covering trade, industrial investments and defence
Following Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit, the two nations strengthen ties through pacts on trade, space, culture, defence, and several other areas.
Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are meeting in Rome for the fourth intergovernmental summit between their countries. / AA
April 29, 2025

Türkiye and Italy have signed a series of pacts covering such diverse areas as trade, industrial investments, space, culture, sports, social services, archives, transportation, and defence.

The memorandums of understanding followed the Fourth Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit, co-chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday.

Key agreements included a Joint Ministerial Statement between the Turkish Trade Ministry and Italy’s Foreign Ministry to strengthen trade ties.

Another memorandum of understanding was signed between the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry and Italy’s Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy to enhance cooperation in science, technology, innovation, industry, and investment.

Other notable memorandums of understanding include those between the Turkish Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency for peaceful space activities, as well as one between the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry and Italy’s Culture Ministry to combat the illicit trade of cultural property.

Additional agreements covered inter-museum cooperation, the promotion of archaeological heritage, and cooperation between the Turkish State Archives and the Italian Culture Ministry’s Archives Directorate.

Another memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Turkish Youth and Sports Ministry and Italy’s Sports and Youth Ministry, along with a cooperation agreement between Türkiye's Family and Social Services Ministry and Italy's Disabilities Ministry.

The Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and the Italian Infrastructure and Transport Ministry also signed a memorandum of understanding to further strengthen transportation cooperation.

Lastly, a preliminary protocol was signed between Baykar, a leading Turkish drone manufacturer, and Leonardo, one of Europe's largest defence companies.

TRT Global - Erdogan and Meloni meet: Where next for Italy–Türkiye relations?

As President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Rome, over 500 Italian and Turkish business leaders are gathering for a trade forum aimed at deepening commercial ties between the two Mediterranean states.

