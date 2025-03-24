Mozambique President Daniel Chapo met the main opposition figure Venancio Mondlane for talks in an effort to ease tensions following months of violent clashes between protesters and security forces, the presidency said late Sunday.

The gas-rich southern Africa nation has been gripped by political turmoil since October's disputed elections.

The election, which several international observer missions said was tainted by irregularities, was followed by more than two months of demonstrations and blockades during which more than 360 people died, according to a local civil society group.

Chapo and Mondlane met in the capital Maputo to "discuss solutions to the challenges facing the country", the presidency said in a statement.

‘Promote stability’

"The meeting is part of the ongoing effort to promote national stability and reinforce the commitment to reconciliation," it said.

It was not immediately clear if a political deal was in the offing for Mondlane who recently split with the opposition Podemos party, which had supported his presidential candidacy.

Chapo took office in January and earlier this month signed a post-election deal with nine other parties - including Mondlane's former Podemos party.

The deal, yet to be approved by parliament, aims to culminate with a review of the constitution.

Mondlane, who is popular with the youth, did not attend that dialogue and instead marshalled hundreds of his supporters to a march in Maputo.

Some 14 people were wounded in violent clashes with police.

At least two people were killed last week when police opened fire on a crowd marking another round of protests called by Mondlane.

Build bridges

Sunday's detente "symbolises the desire to build bridges and promote an open and constructive dialogue", the presidency said, sharing a picture of Chapo and Mondlane shaking hands.



Chapo's overture comes nearly two weeks after Mondlane said he had been questioned for 10 hours by prosecutors and placed under judicial supervision.

Official results put Mondlane in second place in last year's election, and handed victory to Chapo of the Frelimo party that has ruled Mozambique since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Chapo was credited with 65 percent of ballots, compared with 24 percent for Mondlane.

But the opposition leader claims he won 53 percent, and has rallied enough support to hand Frelimo its first real challenge in half a century.