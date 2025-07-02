US President Donald Trump has said that Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" to finalise a 60-day ceasefire in besieged Gaza, as indirect talks continue through mediators Qatar and Egypt.

Writing on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, Trump said his representatives held a "long and productive meeting" with Israeli officials earlier in the day.

"Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalise the 60-Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the war," he posted.

He added that the final proposal will now be delivered to Hamas through mediators.

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — it will only get worse," Trump said.

Speaking earlier to reporters, Trump said he hoped a ceasefire could be reached "sometime next week."

He also confirmed he will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, where the two are expected to discuss Gaza and Iran.

"He’s coming here. We’re going to talk about a lot of things," Trump said.

"We’re going to talk about the great success we had in Iran... We’re also going to talk about Gaza."

Israel’s genocide in Gaza

Israel has been carrying out a genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

Palestinians have recorded killings of more than 56,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.



Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.



Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Washington allocates $3.8 billion in annual military funding to its long-standing ally Israel.



Since October 2023, the US has spent more than $22 billion supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza and wars in neighbouring countries.



Despite senior US officials criticising Israel regarding the high civilian death toll in Gaza, Washington has, thus far, resisted calls to place conditions on any arms transfers.