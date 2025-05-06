Former Argentina defender Luis Galvan, a member of the team that won the 1978 World Cup, died on Monday at the age of 77, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said.

Local media reported that Galvan had been in the Reina Fabiola Clinic in Cordoba with pneumonia for several weeks.

"The AFA and its entire leadership extend heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends during this painful time," the association said in a statement on Monday.

Galvan played as centre-back in Argentina's 3-1 win over the Netherlands in the 1978 World Cup final in Buenos Aires.

Maradona: Court approves transfer of legend's remains to mausoleum - TRT Afrika Maradona's children had requested that his remains be transferred to a monument that will be known as the "M10 Memorial." 🔗

He also represented Argentina at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, earning a total 34 caps for the national team. He retired from the international game in 1983.

Galvan continued playing for boyhood club Talleres de Cordoba, setting a club record with 503 appearances over 17 seasons in two spells, first from 1970 to 1982 and later from 1986 to 1987.