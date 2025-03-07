TÜRKİYE
1 min read
We won't allow Zionists to perform 'new surgeries' in our region — Erdogan
Erdogan says Ankara has to act very carefully and determine "our policies" accordingly.
We won't allow Zionists to perform 'new surgeries' in our region — Erdogan
"Our aim is to make the Century of Türkiye the century of peace, brotherhood and solidarity in our region," Erdogan says. / AA
March 7, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that they will not allow "the Zionists" to carry out any “surgeries” in the region.

"As the grandchildren of Sultan Alparslan and Saladin Ayyubi, we will join hands, heart to heart, and with Allah's permission, we will not allow the Zionists to perform new surgeries in our region," Erdogan said on X on Thursday.

"At a time when our region and the world are in a historical restructuring process, we as Türkiye need to act very carefully."

Erdogan warned that the "genocide network" declared its intention to divide the region and hence the need to determine "our policies accordingly."

"If we allow the game played a century ago to be repeated, neither our ancestors nor future generations will forgive us," Erdogan said.

Erdogan further added that Ankara's goal is to establish a permanent climate of trust.

"Our aim is to make the Century of Türkiye the century of peace, brotherhood and solidarity in our region," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us