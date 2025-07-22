SPORTS
Super Falcons vs Banyana Banyana: Battle of the titans in Wafcon semi-final tie
Nigeria's Super Falcons are chasing a historic 10th title, while South Africa's Banyana Banyana are aiming to defend their crown.
Nigeria qualified to the semi-final following a dominant 5-0 rout of Zambia. / Others
July 22, 2025

Africa’s fiercest women's football rivals will square off on Tuesday as Nigeria face South Africa in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) semifinal.

Nigeria's Super Falcons are chasing a historic 10th title, while South Africa's Banyana Banyana are aiming to defend their crown. Both sides are among the favorites of the tournament in Morocco.

Morocco, the hosts of the tournament, will battle with Ghana in the other semi-final tie.

The Super Falcons are the continent's most successful women's team and have a flashy slogan at the 2024 WAFCON: “This is Mission X. One Team. One Goal. One More Star."

Back-to-back crowns

Part of the Mission X is a better finish than at the last tournament in 2022, which was won by South Africa. The Super Falcons finished fourth.

They kicked off this year’s tournament by finishing atop their group, albeit with results that weren't all that impressive, before storming to the semi-finals after a 5-0 rout over Zambia at the knockoff stage.

South Africa is eyeing back-to-back crowns after enduring hurdles in the group stages and edging Senegal on penalties in the quarterfinals, thanks to the brilliance of goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

“There’s a fire, a collective memory. We know what this match means,” coach Desiree Ellis told journalists.

The winner of the tournament will pocket a tournament-high $1 million, while the total prize pool is $3.475 million.

