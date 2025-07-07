The CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco began with a bang on July 5th, delivering exciting matches and notable results across Group A and B.

The tournament, which is the 2024 edition, boasts a significantly increased prize pool. It has already showcased strong performances from several contenders in their group stage.

Group A: Morocco and Zambia share spoils in opening thriller,

The host nation, Morocco, was held to a 2-2 draw by a resilient Zambian side in the tournament's opening match at the Stade Olympique in Rabat on Saturday.

Zambia stunned the home crowd by taking the lead in the opening minute through a powerful low shot from Barbra Banda. Morocco quickly responded, with Ibtissam Jraïdi converting a penalty in the 12th minute after a VAR review.

However, Zambia regained their lead in the 27th minute when Banda set up Racheal Kundananji for a finish.

The first half concluded with Zambia leading 2-1, having appeared the more clinical side. Morocco pushed hard in the second half, and their persistence paid off in the 87th minute when

Senegal dominates DR Congo

Senegal made a strong statement in Group A with a commanding 4-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Mohammedia on Sunday.

Mama Diop and Nguenar Ndiaye each scored twice in a dominant first-half performance. Diop opened the scoring in the 5th minute, followed by Ndiaye's cool finish in the 13th minute. Diop added her second in the 22nd minute, and Ndiaye completed her brace just before halftime with a header, giving Senegal a resounding 4-0 lead.

DR Congo showed more resilience in the second half, hitting the woodwork and forcing saves from Senegalese goalkeeper Adji Ndiaye, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Nigeria, Algeria secure opening wins

Nine-time champions Nigeria commenced their WAFCON campaign with a dominant 3-0 win over Tunisia in Group B at Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca on Sunday.

Asisat Oshoala wasted no time, heading in the opening goal in the 4th minute. Nigeria maintained control throughout the first half, and Omorinsola Babajide doubled their lead just before the break.

RELATED TRT Global - CAF unveils new Champions League trophy ahead of final match

Despite a triple substitution at halftime, Nigeria's dominance continued in the second half. Tunisia managed to hit the crossbar late in the game, but Chinwendu Ihezuo sealed Nigeria's comprehensive victory in the 84th minute, slotting home from close range.

Algeria 1-0 Botswana

Algeria secured a vital 1-0 victory over Botswana in their Group B opener at Père Jégo Stadium also on Sunday. Inter Milan midfielder Ghoutia Karchouni scored the decisive goal in the 10th minute, calmly slotting home from an Inès Boutaleb cut-back.

Botswana, despite creating 10 shots with three on target, could not find an equalizer as Algeria's defense held firm, with goalkeeper Chaima Bouheni making crucial saves.

Prize money boost

Tournament organisers CAF has increased the prize money for the WAFCON Morocco 2024 competition with the winner now receiving $1,000,000, a 100% increase from the previous edition.

The total prize money for the competition has also seen a 45% increase, reaching $3,475,000.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe stated that this increase reflects CAF's ongoing commitment to the development and growth of women's football across the continent.