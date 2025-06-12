AFRICA
2 min read
Vehicles set on fire as Kenya protests intensify
Police used teargas to disperse hundreds of protesters in the capital, Nairobi, with at least two vehicles set on fire to disperse angry crowds.
Vehicles set on fire as Kenya protests intensify
Crowds have been protesting against the death in custody of a political blogger. / Reuters
a day ago

Protests in the Kenyan capital Nairobi intensified on Thursday, with vehicles set ablaze and police firing teargas to disperse crowds angered by the death in custody of a political blogger last week, Reuters TV footage showed.

The death of 31-year-old Albert Ojwang, who blogged on political and social issues, is the latest case to throw a spotlight on the country's security services, who have been accused of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances for years.

Police used teargas to disperse hundreds of protesters in the capital, with at least two vehicles set on fire, Reuters TV footage showed, a day after President William Ruto said Ojwang had died "at the hands of the police", reversing earlier official accounts of his death.

Police had initially said Ojwang was arrested in western Kenya on Friday for allegedly defaming a senior police officer online and died "after hitting his head against a cell wall".

Call for probe

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority watchdog has launched an investigation, while the European Union and the United States have called for a transparent probe into the blogger's death.

Protesters demanded the resignation of the senior police officer linked to the death on Thursday, with some carrying Kenyan flags.

The blogger's wounds, including a head injury, neck compression and soft tissue damage, pointed to assault as the cause of death, according to pathologist Bernard Midia, who was part of a team that conducted an autopsy.

On Wednesday, Police Inspector General Douglas Kanja apologised for the police having previously implied that Ojwang died by suicide.

"Based on the report by IPOA ... it is not true... He did not hit his head against the wall," Kanja told a Senate hearing.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Vehicles set on fire as Kenya protests intensify
Gazi Yasargil, the Turkish doctor who pioneered neurosurgery
Rescuers race to save South Africa flood survivors
Somali President Mohamud tours Türkiye's Oruç Reis oil exploration vessel
Africa's green hydrogen to create millions of jobs by 2050: Ramaphosa
London-bound passenger plane crashes after take-off from Indian city of Ahmedabad
Trade collapse on Niger-Benin border bites harder
China offers zero-tariff trade to African countries to counter Trump
Trump launches $5M high-price residency permit website
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us