WORLD
2 min read
London-bound passenger plane crashes after take-off from Indian city of Ahmedabad
Flight AI171 is listed as a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which can hold more than 200 passengers, and details of the victims are still being ascertained.
Air India Flight AI171 crashed just moments after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport. / Public domain
June 12, 2025

Police in the Indian city of Ahmedabad said they had collected 204 dead bodies after a London-bound passenger plane with 242 people on board crashed into residential buildings after takeoff on Thursday.

"We have found 204 bodies," city police commissioner GS Malik told AFP, adding that 41 injured people were "under treatment".

The dead included those from the plane crash and from buildings into which the plane smashed. "Rescue work is ongoing," he said.

Air India had confirmed that one of its aircraft, operating from the Indian city of Ahmedabad to London Gatwick airport, had been "involved in an incident".

Nationalities of victims

More than 200 passengers were on board the flight, a local airport official told AFP. The airline said 169 Indians, 53 British nationals and some Canadians were among the passengers.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on X.

"At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest."

Flight AI171 is listed as a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which can hold more than 200 passengers.

Fire service officials told AFP that an aircraft had crashed, without giving further details, and thick plumes of black smoke were seen over the city's airport, an AFP reporter said.

SOURCE:AFP
