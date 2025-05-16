TÜRKİYE
All eyes on Istanbul as Russia, Ukraine trilateral peace talks begin
Istanbul hosts pivotal trilateral peace meetings as Türkiye brings Ukraine, Russia, and the US to the table in a renewed push for ending the war.
May 16, 2025

Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations between Turkish, US, and Ukrainian delegations hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have started in Istanbul.

This is the first leg of the back-to-back meetings on Friday.

Türkiye is hosting two high-level trilateral meetings on Friday in Istanbul, further cementing its role as a central diplomatic actor in the conflict's resolution.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, the Türkiye–US–Ukraine trilateral meeting has begun at 1045 AM (0745 GMT), which will be followed by a Türkiye–Russia–Ukraine meeting at 1230 PM (0930 GMT).

Both sessions will take place at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office, a historic venue frequently used for major diplomatic engagements.

The meetings will bring together senior figures from each country. Representing Türkiye will be Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who has played a central role in coordinating peace efforts. 

The US delegation will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov will head Kyiv’s team. On the Russian side, Presidential Adviser Vladimir Medinsky will lead the delegation.

The Ukrainian delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Security Service Deputy Head Oleksandr Poklad, and Deputy Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Luhovskyi.

The Russian team comprises Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, General Staff Intelligence Director Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Aleksandr Fomin, reflecting the talks’ weight and complexity.

The Istanbul meetings come amid renewed diplomatic energy and cautious hope for progress, following months of stalemate. 

Türkiye’s ability to convene both sides—alongside the US—is viewed as a critical opportunity to explore concrete steps toward ending a war that has reshaped regional security and strained global stability.

