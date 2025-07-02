WORLD
1 min read
Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
The move follows an air war with Israel in which Iran's longtime enemy said it wanted to prevent Tehran developing a nuclear weapon.
Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
Iranian president announces suspension of country's cooperation with IAEA. / AP
July 2, 2025

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Wednesday the suspension of his country’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the official Press TV and Mehr news agency reported.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also said that the president approved the law requiring the government to suspend ties with the IAEA.

Last week, Iran’s parliament passed legislation to suspend cooperation with the IAEA.

The move comes after growing tensions between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog over monitoring access and transparency in the wake of recent military confrontations with Israel and the US.

A 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.​​​​​​​ The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us