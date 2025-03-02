SPORTS
1 min read
Tour du Rwanda: Final stage cancelled over slippery roads
Organisers call an early end to the race with one lap remaining following rain that made the roads unsafe.
Tour du Rwanda: Final stage cancelled over slippery roads
Frenchman Fabien Doubey (L) was crowned winner ahead of Eritrean Henok Mulubrhan. Photo / Tour du Rwanda / Others
March 2, 2025

The last stage of Tour du Rwanda in Kigali, site of this year's cycling world championships, was abandoned on Sunday after rain made the roads unsafe.

The decision was taken by officials from cycling's governing body, the UCI, organisers said.

"Due to unforeseen weather conditions that made the roads slippery, the president of the UCI jury decided to stop the last stage of the Tour of Rwanda with one lap remaining," said the organisers.

The Road World Championships are due to be held in Africa for the first time in Kigali from September 21-28.

The early end to the race gave Fabien Doubey, a 31-year-old Frenchman who rides for with TotalEnergies his first professional victory.

He finished six seconds ahead of Eritrean Henok Mulubrhan.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us