A South African court found a woman guilty Friday of trafficking her six-year-old daughter who has been missing for more than a year, in a case that has outraged the nation.

The two-month trial heard statements from various witnesses that Racquel "Kelly" Smith had revealed to them that she had sold her daughter Joshlin in February 2024, including claims she was paid 20,000 rand ($1,085).

Judge Nathan Erasmus said the evidence of 35 state witnesses led him to find that Smith, 35, and her two co-accused - a boyfriend and a mutual friend - were guilty on the charges of human trafficking and kidnapping.

"I have already found that on the evidence before me, Joshlin was exchanged," he said.

‘A commodity’

"The evidence is from all scores there were payments, or at least the promise of payments," he said, accusing Smith of regarding her daughter, who was aged six when she disappeared, as a "commodity".

The trial was held in a community hall in the small fishing town of Saldanha Bay, about 135 kilometres (80 miles) north of Cape Town, where the case sparked outrage.

Crowds had gathered outside the hearings, chanting: "We want Joshlin back" and Friday's verdict was met with a burst of applause.

Many locals had joined the police in days of searches for the girl around their area.

Facing life sentence

"You are guilty of... trafficking in persons in relation to Joshlin Smith. On count two, you are also convicted of kidnapping," Erasmus told the three accused, none of whom took the stand.

He adjourned the court for sentencing, which may run up to life sentences.

Smith initially drew sympathy after her daughter was reported missing. Photographs showing Joshlin's striking green eyes, broad smile and brown pigtails flooded the media.

The case drew national attention, including from Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, who offered a one-million-rand ($54,000) reward for her safe return.

Traditional healer

But it took a turn when prosecutors alleged that Smith sold her daughter to a traditional healer, who was interested in her eyes and fair complexion.

The court heard that Smith, who has two other children, appeared unusually calm and unconcerned during the intense search for Joshlin.

Explosive details that played out in court included statements from the girl's teacher and a pastor, who said the mother had told him of the planned sale of her child in 2023.