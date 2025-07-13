By Brian Okoth

Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari has died at the age of 82.

Buhari died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in London, the United Kingdom, his former digital media aide Bashir Ahmad said in a statement on X network on Sunday.

"The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, this afternoon in a clinic in London," Ahmad said.

Following Buhari's death, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to the United Kingdom to accompany the remains of former President Buhari.

Flags to fly at half-mast

President Tinubu also ordered that all flags in the West African nation must fly at half-mast as the country mourns Buhari's death.

"President Buhari died today (Sunday) in London at about 4:30pm, following a prolonged illness," President Tinubu's Special Adviser for Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga said in a statement on X.

"President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aisha Buhari, the former president's widow and offered his deep condolences," Onanuga said.

Buhari served as Nigeria's elected president for two consecutive terms, having won elections in 2015 and again in 2019.

Military head of state

He previously served as Nigeria's head of state, though as a military ruler from December 1983 to August 1985.

At the time, the military had toppled the government of President Shehu Shagari over Nigeria's then-poor economic state and corruption in government.

During his second stint as president, Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom on several occasions for medical treatment.

In 2017, Buhari spent more than 50 days abroad, directing the then-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to act as president in his absence.