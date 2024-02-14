AFRICA
Nigeria: Buhari's 'fake signature' allegedly used to get $6.2m from central bank
Testifying in the corruption trial of  ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele, former secretary to the Nigerian government, Boss Mustapha said the money was allegedly withdrawn without the approval of President Buhari.
Muhammadu Buhari served as Nigerian President from May 2015 to May 2023. Photo: Others / Others
February 14, 2024

A former secretary to the Nigerian government, Boss Gida Mustapha, has appeared in court to deny claims that former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the sum of $6,230,000 for election observers during the last general elections.

In a statement released by the country’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mustapha refuted the claims made by embattled former Central Bank (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele, who is standing trial over allegations of fraud.

Emefiele had alleged the former president directed the CBN to pay the said sum in cash to international election observers in the last 2023 general election.

Mustapha told the High Court in Abuja, ‘’all through my years in service in my capacity, I never came across such a document. Having served for five years and seven months, I can say this document did not emanate from the office of the President.”

Mustapha also denied approving the memo in his capacity as Secretary of State at the time.

‘’That letter did not emanate from my office, not to mention signing it. I am saying it was not from me… I was not privy to the operations of CBN, so I cannot write to the governor or the director.''

Emefiele has been standing trial over multiple charges bordering on fraud and misappropriation of funds.

Last week, Emefiele’s wife, Margaret Emefiele, along with three others, were declared wanted over allegations of conspiring with him to commit money laundering offences.

The suspects have not yet commented on the allegations.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
