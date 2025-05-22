TÜRKİYE
Türkiye aims to achieve 120 GW renewable energy capacity by 2035
Green Hydrogen Producers Association says Türkiye's rich wind and solar potential can drive $80B investment and help close energy deficit.
May 22, 2025

Türkiye aims to increase its installed renewable energy capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035, Yusuf Gunay, President of the Green Hydrogen Producers Association has said.

Highlighting the country’s transformation in energy, Gunay noted that Türkiye is rich in high-efficiency solar and wind resources. “This natural potential must be used effectively,” he said.

The significant progress began with the establishment of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), which encouraged better use of domestic resources, he added.

Türkiye’s solar and wind capacity

Gunay emphasised that renewable energy is one of the most strategic solutions to reducing Türkiye’s current account deficit caused largely by energy imports. He noted that Türkiye ranks 5th in Europe and 11th globally in renewable capacity.

“We must continue this momentum and crown it with green hydrogen,” he said.

He stressed that Türkiye’s solar and wind capacity is more efficient than that of many European countries.

“Currently, 40 percent of the electricity we produce comes from renewable sources. Our goal is to reach an installed capacity of 120,000 megawatts by 2035. This requires an investment of around $80 billion. When this is achieved, it will make a very strong contribution to our economy.”

SOURCE:TRT World
