AFRICA
2 min read
Cholera cases spike in Sudan after drone attacks cut power, water
More than 2,300 people have been diagnosed with cholera in Sudan over the past three weeks, authorities have said, revealing that 90% of the cases are in the capital Khartoum.
Cholera cases spike in Sudan after drone attacks cut power, water
Cholera cases have spiked in Sudan's capital after repeated attacks on key water and electricity infrastructure. / Photo: Reuters
May 22, 2025

More than 2,300 people have been diagnosed with cholera in Sudan over the past three weeks, authorities said, 90% of them in the capital and surrounding areas where drone attacks have cut off electricity and water supplies.

At least 51 people have died as a result, the health ministry's emergency operations centre said in a statement, with cases concentrated in greater Khartoum's Karari and Jabal Awlia localities.

The more than two-year-old war between the Sudanese army – which took full control of Khartoum state this week – and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has spread hunger and disease and destroyed most health facilities.

Drone attacks on power stations, fuel depots and dams have knocked out power and running water, creating conditions for the spread of cholera, dengue fever, malaria and other diseases.

Prolonged power loss

"Public services, already under enormous strain, struggled to cope with the compounded challenges brought by prolonged power loss," the United Nations said in a report on Thursday.

The Sudanese army has blamed the RSF for the majority of the attacks on facilities deep inside its territory. The RSF has not responded to requests for comment on the accusations.

Ground fighting is currently concentrated in the west of the country, in the Kordofan and Darfur regions as the army attempts to push the RSF further back.

Fighting broke out between the army and RSF in April 2023 after disagreements about the integration of the two forces during a transition to democracy.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
By Beyza Seren
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us