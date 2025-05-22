Britain signed a deal handing over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius on Thursday in exchange for securing a strategically important UK-US military base.

Under the deal, the East African nation gains control of the Chagos Archipelago from the UK, allowing the US and UK to continue operating a strategically important Diego Garcia military base for the next 99 years.

Speaking to reporters following the signing, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the cost of the deal is an average £101 million ($135.5 million) a year, and the net overall cost of the deal is £3.4 billion ($4.5 billion).

Stressing the importance of securing the base, he noted that it gives the UK and the US access to "unique and vital capabilities which benefit us directly."

'Only way' to maintain base in long term

"If we did not agree on this deal, the legal situation would mean that we would not be able to prevent China or any other nation from setting up their own bases on the outer islands, who are carrying out joint exercises near our base," added Starmer.

He noted that it will be less than the cost of running one aircraft carrier for a year, expressing that today's agreement is "the only way" to maintain the base in the long term.

"We have acted to secure our national interest, to strengthen our national security, and to protect the British people for many years to come," said Starmer.

The prime minister also pointed out that the use of Diego Garcia by the US forces is a "unique contribution" to the military relationship between the two allies.

'Irreplaceable military and intelligence base'

For his part, Defence Secretary John Healey said that as the world becomes more dangerous, the Diego Garcia military base becomes more important.

Saying the UK would face new legal rulings that would weaken the UK's full operational sovereignty over this base, he added: "This irreplaceable military and intelligence base would become inoperable."

Britain's armed forces are "safer and stronger because of what we do in Diego Garcia," Healey said.

The deal was halted by last-minute legal action early on Thursday; however, later a High Court judge lifted an injunction that blocked the British government from concluding its negotiations over the Chagos Islands.

Historical context

In the early 19th century, Britain took over the islands after the surrender of the French forces.

Mauritius and its dependencies, including the Chagos Islands, were officially proclaimed a colony of Britain in 1814 under the Treaty of Paris.

The Chagos Archipelago was separated from Mauritius in 1965 by the UK.