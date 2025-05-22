WORLD
1 min read
US revokes Harvard University's right to enroll foreign students
The Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students, saying thousands of current students must transfer to other schools or leave the country.
Harvard enrolls almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts. / Photo: Reuters
May 22, 2025

The Trump administration revoked Harvard University's ability to enroll international students in its escalating battle with the Ivy League school, saying thousands of current students must transfer to other schools or leave the country.

The Department of Homeland Security announced the action on Thursday, saying Harvard has created an unsafe campus environment by allowing “anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators” to assault Jewish students on campus. Without offering evidence, it also accused Harvard of coordinating with the Chinese communist party.

“This means Harvard can no longer enroll foreign students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status,” the agency said in a statement.

Harvard enrolls almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, accounting for more than a quarter of its student body. Most are graduate students, coming from more than 100 countries.

Claims of 'fostering violence'

“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus,” Kristi Noem said in a statement.

The administration revoked Harvard's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme, which gives the school the ability to sponsor international students to get their visas and attend school in the United States.

SOURCE:AP
