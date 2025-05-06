TÜRKİYE
Trump wants stronger US–Türkiye alliance: New US envoy to Ankara
US President's goal is to "find an accelerated peace and prosperity that make Türkiye and the United States greater and the world better," says Thomas Barrack.
President Erdogan on Monday extended an invitation to Trump to visit Türkiye, as both leaders held a phone conversation. / AA
May 6, 2025

US President Donald Trump's goal is to raise the Turkish-US alliance to the level "it deserves," the United States' newly appointed ambassador to Turkiye has said.

"I come with a really simple message from President Trump…which is his desire to raise the level of the alliance from Türkiye and the United States to the level that it deserves," Thomas Barrack told reporters on Monday at Esenboga Airport in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Expressing his honour at being in the land of his ancestors, Barrack added that Washington and Ankara have always had "a great relationship," emphasising the need for that relationship to become "extraordinary."

"The president's goal is to elevate through the people, through both great leaderships of great nations, to find an accelerated peace and prosperity that make Türkiye and the United States greater and the world better," he added.

The US Senate last week confirmed Barrack as ambassador to Türkiye in a 60-36 vote.

Erdogan and Trump discuss regional and global issues in phone call.

Türkiye's strategic importance

Barrack, a longtime friend of Trump and prominent businessman, will assume the post in Ankara at a time of evolving ties between the two countries.

During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last month, Barrack underscored Turkiye's strategic importance as a US ally.

Barrack, 78, was born and raised in Southern California. He holds degrees from the University of Southern California and the University of San Diego School of Law.

Known for his close ties to Trump, he chaired his 2017 inaugural committee and was a key advisor to his 2016 campaign.

Barrack succeeds Ambassador Jeff Flake, who served from January 2022 to September 2024. The position had remained vacant since Flake's departure.

Erdogan and Trump hold 'very productive' talks

Earlier on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a phone call with Trump was "very productive, comprehensive, and sincere."

"Today, my phone call with the President of the United States, my dear friend Mr Donald Trump, was very productive, comprehensive, and sincere," Erdogan said on X after the call.

"I hope to meet my friend Trump in the near future," said Erdogan, expressing hope that their meeting "brings good outcomes for our countries."

Erdogan said they reaffirmed their mutual will to strengthen ties between the two nations, especially in the fields of defence industry and trade.

The two leaders discussed a range of topics, including Türkiye–US bilateral relations, Gaza war, regional and global developments.

SOURCE:AA
