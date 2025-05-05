The US senior adviser for Africa said on Monday that he had received draft texts from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda on the much-anticipated peace deal to end the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

Hailing the proposed peace accords, Massad Boulos said on X: “This is an important step toward fulfilling the commitments made in the Declaration of Principles.”

He expressed confidence that the two countries remain committed to achieving peace.

In April, DR Congo’s Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and her Rwandan counterpart Olivier Nduhungirehe signed a US-brokered declaration in Washington. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended the event.

Respect for each other's sovereignty

The two sides pledged to respect each other’s sovereignty and draft a peace agreement by May 2 to end hostilities in eastern DR Congo.

Nduhungirehe told the national broadcaster RBA on Sunday, May 2 was the date for the first draft, and finalisation and signing were planned for June at the White House, with the participation of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and US President Donald Trump.

The minister also said a second ministerial meeting is scheduled for the third week of May in Washington.

M23, central to the conflict in eastern DR Congo, has stepped up its offensive since December, capturing key towns, including Goma and Bukavu.

Qatari-mediated ceasefire

Kinshasa and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of supporting M23, a claim Kigali denies.

In March, Tshisekedi and Kagame agreed to a ceasefire during talks mediated by the emir of Qatar in Doha.

According to the UN, more than 7.8 million people have been displaced in the conflict. In April, the UN Human Rights Council said 602 people were victims of extrajudicial or summary executions in North and South Kivu in just two months.