AFRICA
2 min read
US official 'receives' draft texts on peace deal from DRC, Rwanda
The US senior adviser for Africa says he has received draft texts from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda on a peace deal to end the eastern DRC conflict.
US official 'receives' draft texts on peace deal from DRC, Rwanda
Massad Boulos, President Donald Trump's adviser on Africa, is confident that the US will broker a peace deal between DRC and Rwanda. / Photo: Reuters
May 5, 2025

The US senior adviser for Africa said on Monday that he had received draft texts from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda on the much-anticipated peace deal to end the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

Hailing the proposed peace accords, Massad Boulos said on X: “This is an important step toward fulfilling the commitments made in the Declaration of Principles.”

He expressed confidence that the two countries remain committed to achieving peace.

In April, DR Congo’s Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and her Rwandan counterpart Olivier Nduhungirehe signed a US-brokered declaration in Washington. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended the event.

Respect for each other's sovereignty

The two sides pledged to respect each other’s sovereignty and draft a peace agreement by May 2 to end hostilities in eastern DR Congo.

Nduhungirehe told the national broadcaster RBA on Sunday, May 2 was the date for the first draft, and finalisation and signing were planned for June at the White House, with the participation of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and US President Donald Trump.

The minister also said a second ministerial meeting is scheduled for the third week of May in Washington.

M23, central to the conflict in eastern DR Congo, has stepped up its offensive since December, capturing key towns, including Goma and Bukavu.

Qatari-mediated ceasefire

Kinshasa and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of supporting M23, a claim Kigali denies.

In March, Tshisekedi and Kagame agreed to a ceasefire during talks mediated by the emir of Qatar in Doha.

According to the UN, more than 7.8 million people have been displaced in the conflict. In April, the UN Human Rights Council said 602 people were victims of extrajudicial or summary executions in North and South Kivu in just two months.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us