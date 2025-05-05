Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with Washington, particularly in the defence industry, in a phone call with the US President Donald Trump.

The two leaders discussed a range of topics, including Türkiye–US bilateral relations, regional and global developments, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on X on Monday.

During the call, Erdogan voiced support for Trump’s approach to ending conflicts and welcomed efforts to resume negotiations with Iran, as well as initiatives aimed at bringing the Russia–Ukraine war to an end, the statement said.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan underscored the severity of the situation and stressed the need for uninterrupted humanitarian aid.

Cooperation to achieve lasting peace

Erdogan said Türkiye stands ready to cooperate and offer all necessary support to establish a ceasefire and achieve lasting peace, the statement added.

Erdogan reiterated Türkiye’s dedication to preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and ensuring stability in the country. He noted that US efforts to ease sanctions on Syria could contribute to regional and global peace.

President Erdogan also extended an invitation to Trump to visit Türkiye, the statement added.

Trump described the conversation as "very good and productive" and said he looks forward to working with the Turkish President to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

He also announced that Erdogan “will be coming to Washington, DC”.