AFRICA
1 min read
Talks over potential Africa's biggest gold mine in Ghana paused
The discussions between AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields have been halted, two years after they announced a plan to merge two mines.
Talks over potential Africa's biggest gold mine in Ghana paused
Ghana is one of Africa's top gold producers. / Reuters
May 6, 2025

AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields have agreed to pause talks to merge their neighbouring Tarkwa and Iduapriem mines in Ghana, the companies said on Tuesday, two years after announcing the plan.

The plan to combine the two mines, which would have created Africa's biggest gold mine, had not been advanced, with the Ghanaian government still to make a decision on whether to grant regulatory approval.

"The companies have decided to pause discussions around the joint venture to allow them to focus on improving the current, standalone performance at their respective sites," AngloGold said in a statement.

Hundreds march for ban on Ghana's illegal gold mining - TRT Afrika

Ghana is grappling with the country's worst economic crisis in a generation and the illegal gold mines have become a hot button electoral issue.

🔗

Projected output

Gold Fields said in a separate statement that while a combination of the two mines remained "compelling", the two miners would continue focusing on their respective operations "on a standalone basis".

Under the joint venture plan, Gold Fields and AngloGold would have owned 60% and 30% of the merged operation, respectively, with the government holding 10%.

The joint operation had been forecast to produce an average 900,000 ounces annually over the first five years and 600,000 ounces a year over the estimated 18-year life of the mine.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us