BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
South Africa's Eskom aims for no power cuts for next four months
State utility Eskom says it is optimistic about South Africa's power outlook, aiming for no electricity cuts in the next four months if breakdowns stay around current levels.
Eskom had a nominal generating capacity of over 46,000 MW as of March 2024, mostly comprising coal plants. / Photo: Reuters
May 5, 2025

South African state utility Eskom said on Monday that it was optimistic about the power outlook over the southern hemisphere winter, aiming for no electricity cuts in the next four months if breakdowns stay around current levels.

Eskom's difficulties supplying power to Africa's biggest economy have curbed economic growth for more than a decade, but a turnaround in its plant performance last year saw no cuts for nine months, including throughout winter.

Chief Executive Dan Marokane told a briefing that Eskom expected there to be no electricity cuts until the end of August if unplanned outages remain below 13,000 megawatts, its base case.

If outages increase to 14,000 MW there would be one day of outages until the end of August, rising to 21 days if unplanned outages reach 15,000 MW.

More reliable position

Eskom had a nominal generating capacity of over 46,000 MW as of March 2024, mostly comprising coal plants, but it also operates a nuclear power station and some smaller plants that burn diesel or use water to generate electricity.

Marokane said the power system was in a more reliable position than in recent years.

He called the 14 days of power cuts in January-April this year a temporary setback and maintained electricity availability was improving.

Marokane added: "This year's winter outlook prediction is built on an improvement in operational performance and overall efficiency."

SOURCE:Reuters
