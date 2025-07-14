South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa late Sunday put his Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave of absence after accusations of corruption, and announced a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate the claims.

Last week, Lt. Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, a provincial commissioner in KwaZulu-Natal, told a media briefing that Mchunu and other top police officials were linked to criminal syndicates with ties to drug cartels.

He claimed that Mchunu had allegedly interfered with sensitive police investigations including the disbanding of a police unit tasked with investigating politically motivated killings to shield politicians, police officers and other people involved in the crimes.

“South Africans are concerned about corruption and the rise of criminality in our country, which manifests itself in the killing of innocent people, gender-based violence, gang violence, kidnappings, construction mafia criminality and many others,” Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address.

He said allegations made by Mkhwanazi raises serious concerns around the constitution, the rule of law and national security.

Ramphosa said: “In establishing this Commission of Inquiry, we are affirming our commitment to the rule of law, to transparency and accountability, and to building a South Africa in which all people are safe and secure.”

Police minister reacts

Mchunu has reacted to the news saying he accepts and support the president.

"I welcome and respect the President’s decision and pledge my commitment to the process. Honour and integrity are the virtues I personally subscribe to and which we all need to make efforts to uphold. I stand ready to respond,” he said in a statement on X.

He announced the appointment of a university law professor, Firoz Cachalia, as acting police minister. Cachalia is also chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council.

The judicial commission of inquiry will be chaired by acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

“The Commission will investigate allegations relating to the infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates,” the president said.