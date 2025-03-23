Namibia’s new President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announced her first Cabinet on Saturday, appointing Lucia Witbooi as the nation’s female vice-president.

Namibia is now the only African country with a female president and vice-president. Nandi-Ndaitwah swore in 14 ministers, eight of whom are women, and seven deputies in the capital, Windhoek.

Other key appointments include Elijah Ngurare as prime minister and Selma Ashipala-Musavyi as international relations and trade minister.

“I have no doubt that we will deliver on what the people of Namibia have mandated to do,” she said. She added that state ministries were required to place programs aimed at eradicating poverty.

“The functions of marginalised and disability affairs will be placed in the office of the vice president to get the attention they need,” she said, asking Namibians to give her Cabinet ample opportunity to carry out their duties.

Key priorities

‘‘The Namibian citizens voted for us because they have demonstrated their confidence in the promises that we have made in our Election Manifesto which is based on clear principles,’’ the new president said at a ceremony where the new appointments were officially announced on Saturday.

‘‘In order to realize our goals, we have developed the Implementation Plan which will be the Blueprint of the new Government. The implementation plan is a catalyst for economic growth and job creation through economic diversification while at the same time prioritizing human capital investment through education and youth empowerment,’’ she added.

The Namibian President Nandi-Ndaitwah, who was sworn in on Friday, urged the new cabinet to put the interest of the citizens at heart.

‘‘Therefore, as elected leaders, we have an immense responsibility to ensure that we consolidate democracy, peace, stability and good governance in the country, as well as to expedite the delivery of quality public services to all Namibians,’’ she said.

‘‘Moreover, our Government is tasked to enhance food security in the country, improve the health of our people, deliver affordable housing, quality education and create job opportunities for thousands of unemployed Namibians,’’ she reminded the appointees.



