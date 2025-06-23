A snail on your plate – it's the kind of imagery more likely to stir revulsion than whet one's appetite. Edna Tef Sogbohossou is working to change that.

The Beninese nutritionist has spent three years developing a project centred on her conviction that giant snails could help alleviate West Africa's protein deficiency crisis.

Her farm, RAPID'ESCARGOT, breeds Archachatina marginata, a hardy snail species prized for its size and exceptional nutritional value.

What began as a quest to find an affordable protein source has evolved into a sustainable farming model that could revolutionise how communities approach food production.

"Snail meat is a highly nutritious white meat. It’s rich in high-quality protein, which is essential for tissue growth and repair. It’s low in fat, making it an excellent source of lean protein. It’s also packed with magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and vitamins A, E and B (especially B12)," Sogbohossou tells TRT Afrika.

"The high content of essential amino acids and linoleic acid in snail meat makes it beneficial for the cardiovascular system and aids growth in children."

While snail meat’s nutritional profile reads like a superfood inventory, the potential for heliciculture (snail farming) remains largely untapped in Benin despite requiring minimal environmental resources to produce.

For a country struggling with food imports and protein deficiency, Sogbohossou believes heliciculture holds potential solutions that are hard to ignore.

Precision feeding

Her innovation lies not just in recognising snails' nutritional potential; she is also developing specialised feeding protocols that could scale the industry.

Traditional snail farming relies on whatever vegetation is available, but her approach introduces formulated feeds tailored to different life stages of the shelled gastropod.

"My approach consists of feed formulated from local resources and agricultural by-products such as soybeans, moringa, black soldier fly larvae, bran, oilcake, etc., based on various stages of development," explains Sogbohossou.

As opposed to treating snails as foragers, Sogbohossou employs a systematic and scientific approach that draws from commercial poultry or livestock operations.

The implications extend far beyond her farm.

"My outreach and partnerships with state entities involved in this sector have helped demonstrate the positive impact that this diet has on snails. My vision is to develop commercial feed adapted to each stage of a snail's lifecycle and facilitate large-scale farming in Benin and Africa," says Sogbohossou.

Reducing imports

Benin needs to import fish, meat and offal to meet the protein needs of its population. It's a costly dependency that strains both the national budget and household incomes.

Snail farming offers a locally controllable alternative that requires minimal starting capital and can thrive even in small spaces.

"Snail farming that doesn't pollute, making it ideal for rural and peri-urban areas," notes Sogbohossou, highlighting the environmental advantages that make snail farming particularly attractive for sustainable development initiatives.

The culinary potential of this evolving protein source is a bonus.

From snails sautéed with vegetables and crispy fried preparations to Benin's beloved spicy tomato stew and marinated skewers, Sogbohossou believes this calcium and iron-rich protein deserves far greater consumption.

Globally, snail consumption spans continents and cultures. They are known as "Bempé" in the Lingala language that is widely spoken in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Togolese people call snails "Abo abo" in the Mina language.

European and Asian markets have long recognised the value of snails. Currently, Côte d'Ivoire leads African production through large-scale farms that export millions of snails monthly.

Beyond nutrition

For Sogbohossou, who approaches the challenge as both a nutritionist and farmer, the potential extends beyond nutrition to economic empowerment.

"In Benin, it can help combat food insecurity by providing nutrient-rich food, especially for children and pregnant women. It also offers economic opportunities for young people and women in rural areas through the sale of snails and their by-products (shells, mucus, etc). It's an activity with a low environmental impact," she tells TRT Afrika.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation encourages snail farming as a venture integral to rural development and solving protein deficiency. With proper cooking to ensure digestibility and prevent contamination, snails can be consumed fresh, smoked, dried for preservation, or ground into flour to enrich porridge and children's meals.

As Sogbohossou continues to expand RAPID'ESCARGOT, her work represents more than agricultural innovation; it's a model for how traditional knowledge, scientific understanding of nutrition, and sustainable farming practices can converge to address complex food security challenges.