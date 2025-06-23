AFRICA
2 min read
Somali army kills at least 20 al-Shabaab terrorists
At least 20 al-Shabaab militants were killed by the Somali National Army in the central Hiraan region, the Defence Ministry said late on Sunday.
Somali army kills at least 20 al-Shabaab terrorists
For at least 16 years now, Somalia has faced a persistent al-Shabaab terrorist threat. / Photo: Reuters
June 23, 2025

At least 20 al-Shabaab militants were killed by the Somali National Army, backed by local militias, after the group attacked military positions in the central Hiraan region, the Defence Ministry said late on Sunday.

“Nearly 20 militants were killed, others fled. Pursuit operations are ongoing. MoD (Ministry of Defence) remains committed to defending Somalia and ending al-Shabaab terror,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement on X.

The ministry said the army and allied militia repelled the attack in Hiraan, a region that has been one of the key battlegrounds in the fight against the al-Qaeda-affiliated group al-Shabaab since 2022.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the assault, saying it targeted military positions and killed 33 soldiers in an announcement on the affiliated website Al-furqaan.

Terrorist threat

Separately, the National Intelligence and Security Agency said it conducted coordinated operations with international partners in the Mabah area of Hiraan and the Aden Yabaal district of the Middle Shabelle region “inflicting casualties and injuries on militias and leaders of the Khawarij.”

“Khawarij” is a term used by the Somali government to refer to the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab, which has been in conflict with the Somali government since 2007.

Somalia has long been plagued by insecurity, with the terrorist groups al-Shabaab and ISIS (Daesh) posing the most significant threats.

Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us