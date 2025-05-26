Aston Villa have made an official complaint to the PGMOL over the selection of referee Thomas Bramall for their Premier League final-day match against Man Utd, which Champions League-chasing Villa lost after having a goal controversially ruled out.

Villa missed out on a top-five finish on goal difference to Newcastle and will need to settle for a place in the less lucrative Europa League instead.

The visitors had goalkeeper Emi Martinez sent off before half-time and were furious at the decision to disallow a goal by Morgan Rogers when the score was still level at 0-0.

Referee Thomas Bramall blew for a foul on United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir before Rogers put the ball in the net, meaning VAR could not then review the decision.

‘Incredible decision’

To rub salt into Villa's wounds, United then struck through Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen's penalty to deny them the point they needed.

"The decision is incredible," said Villa captain John McGinn.

"To whistle at that point, it is hard to take. All you need is a point to get into Champions League."

Villa director of football operations Damian Vidagany told reporters the club will complain to the Premier League over the decision to appoint Bramall instead of a more experienced official.

United’s worst ever season

Despite the win, United finished their worst ever Premier League campaign in 15th.

Fresh from defeat in the Europa League final, United supporters took aim at the club's owners before kick-off.

Chants and banners again called for the American Glazer family to sell their majority stake after overseeing a drastic decline in the club's fortunes during their 20-year reign.

However, manager Ruben Amorim said he believes "good days" are coming for the fallen English giants as he apologised to fans after the match.

"Today after this disaster season, I want to tell you the good days are coming," said Amorim.

TRT Global - Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League Golden Boot for a fourth time, equalling the record set by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry. 🔗

"If there is one club in the world that can overcome any season, any disaster, it is our club, it is Manchester United."