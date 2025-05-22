SPORTS
Tottenham players left without medals after Europa League final victory
UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin appeared to be caught by surprise when the medals ran out before all Tottenham players had received them following the team's 1-0 win over Manchester United.
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison celebrates after winning the Europa League Final. / Reuters
May 22, 2025

Striker Son Heung-min was among the Tottenham players left without winner's medals during the awards ceremony for the Europa League final on Wednesday.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin appeared to be caught by surprise when the medals ran out before all Tottenham players had received them following the team's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

UEFA later said that the problem occurred because Tottenham sent too many people to receive their medals during the ceremony.

Soccer's European governing body said the clubs had been informed that only 30 medals would be presented on stage to each club. It said 20 further medals were given to the club following the ceremony for distribution to players and staff.

Son, who lifted the trophy in front of his teammates in the awards ceremony, was among the few players who didn't receive his medal on the field. It was Tottenham's first major title since 2008.

SOURCE:Reuters
