Moments after the final whistle sounded to confirm Liverpool as Premier League champions in a remarkable debut season for manager Arne Slot, the Dutchman paid tribute to the man who helped pave the way for his success at the Merseyside club.

Slot's post-match salute to the delirious Liverpool fans at Anfield involved leading them in a song about the club's beloved former manager Juergen Klopp.

After his emotional final game with Liverpool last season, Klopp, who won seven major trophies in his nine years on Merseyside, had encouraged the Anfield faithful to sing the same song -- set to the tune of Austrian band Opus's "Life is Life"

Klopp's classy gesture stuck with the 46-year-old Slot. "Because of what (Klopp) did, before I even arrived here,"

Slot said, when asked why he paid tribute to the German who guided Liverpool to the 2020 Premier League title.

"I think that is something that not even one manager ever did before, so that definitely helped me.

‘Juergen deserves credit’

"He helped me even more with the team he left behind and the culture he left behind, the culture of hard work, not only from players but also from the staff members had been incredible. For obvious reasons I thought it was a nice moment to thank him as well."

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk had looked disconsolate after Klopp's emotional final game, fighting back tears as he wrapped his boss in a hug on the Anfield pitch that day.

"To replace Juergen, it's a big job and I think the manager did it in his own way together with his staff. He definitely deserves a lot of credit for that," a delighted Van Dijk said on Sunday.

"I don't think anyone -- obviously that's been said by so many from the outside world -- would have thought that we're going to be Premier League champions."

Slot becomes the fifth manager to win a Premier League title in his first season in England, and first Dutch boss to win one.

The enormity of the accomplishment, he said, might take a while to sink in.

"To a certain extent, (it is) quite unreal, because you've worked so hard for this moment to happen, and when it then does happen, it needs some time for you to truly feel it," he said.

‘It was special’

Asked about his emotions on the day, Slot said "the only moment I was emotional today was when we arrived at the stadium to see what it meant for the fans, what it meant for these people, for us to have a chance of winning.

"I think everybody who was inside that bus felt, if the fans are with us like they are, then it's impossible for us to lose this game of football."

Slot would not divulge what Liverpool owner John Henry said when they exchanged congratulatory handshakes.

"It was special for (the ownership group) to be part of this moment for them to trust me in this position," Slot said. "Maybe now everybody says, 'Ah, this makes complete sense'. But the moment they signed me, maybe not everyone was as convinced as everyone is now.

"So that tells you also what a special club this is, and that they don't always go for maybe the most simple or obvious choice, but they make the choice that they think is best for the club."

Asked how he would celebrate on Sunday evening and if there would be team training on Monday, Slot said "No" to training, and "Maybe with a glass of beer. Maybe two. Or three."