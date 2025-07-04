AFRICA
2 min read
Judge blocks Trump's plan to deport eight men to South Sudan
The Trump administration has been trying to deport the eight men for weeks and none of them are from South Sudan.
Judge blocks Trump's plan to deport eight men to South Sudan
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at Joint Base Andrews. / AP
July 4, 2025

A federal judge on Friday temporarily halted deportations of eight men to South Sudan the day after the Supreme Court greenlighted their removal, saying new claims by the mens' lawyers deserved a hearing.

District Judge Randolph Moss proceeded with the extraordinary Fourth of July hearing on Friday afternoon, directing the Trump administration to discuss whether a prior Supreme Court ruling that immigrants slated for removal under an 18th century wartime act invoked by President Donald Trump deserve due process might also apply to those due to be removed to South Sudan.

The administration has been trying to deport the eight men for weeks and none of them are from South Sudan.

The government flew them to Djibouti but couldn't move them further because a Massachusetts court had ruled no immigrant could be sent to a new country without a chance to have a court hearing.

RELATEDTRT Global - South Sudan allows entry of US deportee amid visa row

Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court vacated that decision last month, then Thursday night issued a new order clarifying that that meant the immigrants could be moved to South Sudan.

Lawyers for the immigrants, who hail from Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, Vietnam and other countries, filed an emergency request to halt their removal later that night.

The case was assigned to Moss, who issued his order to let the government respond and “to provide time for a hearing.” That hearing was happening Friday afternoon.

The temporary stay was first reported by legal journalist Chris Geidner.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us