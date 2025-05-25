SPORTS
1 min read
Real Madrid appoint Xabi as manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid have appointed Xabi Alonso as manager on three-year contract.
Real Madrid appoint Xabi as manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti
Xabi Alosnso will take charge of Real Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States in June. / Photo: Reuters
May 25, 2025

Xabi Alonso has been appointed Real Madrid manager, the LaLiga club said on Sunday as the Spaniard returns to the Santiago Bernabeu where he spent six seasons as a player and won several trophies.

Alonso has signed a three-year contract until June 2028 and the 43-year-old replaces Carlo Ancelotti, who took charge of his last game on Saturday, ahead of his Brazil national team managerial stint.

Alonso had been in charge of Bayer Leverkusen and confirmed he would be leaving the German club this month.

The Spaniard took charge of Leverkusen in October 2022 and guided them to the double last season as they lifted their first Bundesliga title, without losing a game. They also won the German Cup and reached the Europa League final.

To guide Real at Club World Club

He had a contract at Leverkusen until 2026 but the club said they had granted his wish to terminate his deal at the end of the season.

Alonso will be presented as Real Madrid's head coach on Monday and will take charge of Real ahead of the Club World Cup which starts in the United States next month.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Ghana closes embassy in Washington over alleged corruption
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
Türkiye named among world’s top eco-friendly travel destinations
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
More than 700 killed in Nigeria IPOB sit-at-home protest – research
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
AfDB election 2025: Meet the five candidates vying for Africa's top banking job
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Nigeria to open major lithium processing plants
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Ethiopia confirms first mpox cases in infant and mother
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Erdogan hosts Pakistani PM Sharif in Istanbul, vows deeper bilateral ties
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Salah equals Thierry Henry record with fourth Premier League Golden Boot
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Uganda suspends military cooperation with Germany
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
Zambia's president renews calls for Pan-African unity
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
South Africa's Malema vows to keep chanting song called out by Trump
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
How Türkiye is preparing Africa's next generation of changemakers
By Beyza Seren
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
Leak halts production at major Libyan oilfield
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
DRC eyes US minerals deal 'by end of June'
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sudan's cholera crisis worsens as more cases confirmed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us