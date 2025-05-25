Xabi Alonso has been appointed Real Madrid manager, the LaLiga club said on Sunday as the Spaniard returns to the Santiago Bernabeu where he spent six seasons as a player and won several trophies.

Alonso has signed a three-year contract until June 2028 and the 43-year-old replaces Carlo Ancelotti, who took charge of his last game on Saturday, ahead of his Brazil national team managerial stint.

Alonso had been in charge of Bayer Leverkusen and confirmed he would be leaving the German club this month.

The Spaniard took charge of Leverkusen in October 2022 and guided them to the double last season as they lifted their first Bundesliga title, without losing a game. They also won the German Cup and reached the Europa League final.

To guide Real at Club World Club

He had a contract at Leverkusen until 2026 but the club said they had granted his wish to terminate his deal at the end of the season.

Alonso will be presented as Real Madrid's head coach on Monday and will take charge of Real ahead of the Club World Cup which starts in the United States next month.