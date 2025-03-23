The Congolese military said on Sunday it has asked its troops to observe a ceasefire to halt strikes in the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The announcement came a day after the Alliance Fleuve Congo, a rebel alliance that includes M23 rebels, announced its withdrawal from the captured mining town of Walikale and its surroundings in North Kivu province.

In a statement, the military said it took note of the rebel group’s decision to heed the ceasefire called for by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame during talks mediated by Qatar's emir on March 18 in Doha.

The Congolese army “also calls on the Congolese self-defence forces to do the same, in order to encourage de-escalation, to give priority to peace talks and the continuation of the Luanda and Nairobi (dialogue) processes, as well as the discussions recently started in Doha,” the statement said.

Reserves right to intervene

However, it added that the army “reserves the right to intervene in the event of any hostile movement likely to compromise the pause in fighting and to threaten the security of the population and their property, as well as the territorial integrity of Congo.”

The M23, at the centre of the conflict in eastern DR Congo, has intensified its offensive since December, capturing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

In less than three months, the number of Congolese fleeing conflict to neighbouring countries has surged to more than 100,000, the UN said on Friday.

DR Congo and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group. Rwanda, however, denies the allegations.