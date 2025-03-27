Rwandan authorities on Thursday directed all international and national non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and agencies operating in Rwanda to immediately halt any kind of cooperation with the Belgian government and its affiliated entities.

The move follows deteriorating relations between the two countries, at the climax of which Rwanda severed its ties with the former colonial power on March 17.

“Effective immediately, all collaboration, partnerships, and engagement with the government of Belgium and its affiliated institutions, non-governmental cooperation actors, agencies and programmes are prohibited,” a government statement said.

“Any ongoing projects or agreements involving these entities and other similarly affiliated entities must be terminated immediately and reported accordingly.”

No receiving funding or donations from Belgium

It said no funding including grants, donations, shall be received from or disbursed to the Belgian government, its institutions, affiliated agencies or programs.

Warning that failure to abide by the new ban would attract punitive measures, the government said the restriction covers budget support, project funding, technical assistance grants and payments made through third party intermediaries.

On March 17, Rwanda severed diplomatic ties with Belgium, giving Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the country.

President Paul Kagame accused Belgium of advocating for international sanctions against his country over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.