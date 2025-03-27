AFRICA
2 min read
Rwanda bars non-state agencies from cooperating with Belgium
Rwanda has directed all international and national non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and agencies operating in the country to immediately halt any kind of cooperation with Belgium.
Rwanda bars non-state agencies from cooperating with Belgium
Rwanda has cut all diplomatic ties with Belgium, which Kigali claims sides with DRC in the eastern DRC conflict. / Photo: Reuters
March 27, 2025

Rwandan authorities on Thursday directed all international and national non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and agencies operating in Rwanda to immediately halt any kind of cooperation with the Belgian government and its affiliated entities.

The move follows deteriorating relations between the two countries, at the climax of which Rwanda severed its ties with the former colonial power on March 17.

“Effective immediately, all collaboration, partnerships, and engagement with the government of Belgium and its affiliated institutions, non-governmental cooperation actors, agencies and programmes are prohibited,” a government statement said.

“Any ongoing projects or agreements involving these entities and other similarly affiliated entities must be terminated immediately and reported accordingly.”

No receiving funding or donations from Belgium

It said no funding including grants, donations, shall be received from or disbursed to the Belgian government, its institutions, affiliated agencies or programs.

Warning that failure to abide by the new ban would attract punitive measures, the government said the restriction covers budget support, project funding, technical assistance grants and payments made through third party intermediaries.

On March 17, Rwanda severed diplomatic ties with Belgium, giving Belgian diplomats 48 hours to leave the country.

President Paul Kagame accused Belgium of advocating for international sanctions against his country over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us