Rights denied to Syria's Kurds under Assad regime must be restored — Turkish FM Fidan
Türkiye’s top diplomat says that Ankara is closely monitoring the agreement between Syria and the SDF, which the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation dominates.
Top Turkish diplomat Hakan Fidan emphasised the critical importance of eliminating the PKK/YPG’s military capabilities. / Photo: TRT World
March 20, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasised the need for restoring the rights of Syria’s Kurdish population, highlighting citizenship, cultural, and political equality as essential steps.

Speaking at an iftar event with journalists on Wednesday, Fidan also addressed Türkiye’s stance on the recent agreement between Syria's Ahmed Alsharaa and the SDF, which is dominated by YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, stating that Ankara remains cautious and will closely monitor developments.

“We will observe the process in the short term without losing control,” Fidan said, signalling Türkiye’s concerns about the implications of such an agreement.

Call for action on Israeli presence in Syria

Fidan urged Damascus to prioritize the removal of Israeli forces from Syrian territory, stressing that the Syrian government should take charge of this process in coordination with the international community.

Israel has carried out frequent air strikes in Syria, often targeting several positions, while maintaining a long-standing occupation of the Golan Heights since 1967.

Counterterrorism cooperation intensifies

Fidan revealed that five countries have convened in Jordan to establish a joint operations and intelligence centre against Daesh terrorist organisation.

He noted that technical teams are actively working on the centre's formation, reflecting regional efforts to enhance counterterrorism cooperation.

Türkiye-US ties and Ukraine war diplomacy

Discussing Türkiye’s relations with the United States, Fidan described a recent call between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump as “highly positive,” underscoring Trump’s respect for Erdogan.

Regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan stated that Türkiye is open to contributing to a potential peacekeeping force “if the parties agree to establish one” in a future phase of negotiations. Türkiye has played a key role in mediation efforts between Moscow and Kiev, previously facilitating the now-suspended Black Sea grain deal and prisoner exchanges.

As regional security dynamics evolve, Ankara continues to position itself as a crucial player in diplomatic, security, and peacekeeping efforts across Syria, Ukraine, and the broader Middle East.

SOURCE:AA
