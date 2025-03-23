Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been arrested following his detention on Wednesday, along with dozens of others, as part of a corruption investigation into the Turkish metropolitan municipality.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said in an official statement: "Within the scope of the investigations conducted by our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the on-duty Magistrate Court has decided to arrest the suspect, Ekrem Imamoglu, on charges of establishing and leading a criminal organisation, accepting bribes, extortion, unlawfully recording personal data, and interfering with a tender, within the framework of a financial investigation."

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched investigations against Imamoglu and 99 other suspects on charges, including leading a criminal organisation, membership in a criminal organisation, embezzlement, bribery, aggravated fraud, unlawful acquisition of personal data, and rigging public tenders.

Following their processing at the police station, several suspects were transferred to Istanbul Courthouse in Caglayan, where their proceedings before the on-duty criminal court of peace took place.

The court ruled for Imamoglu’s arrest. Imamoglu testified at the Istanbul Police Headquarters on Friday and Saturday regarding allegations related to corruption.

He was then transferred to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office for further questioning before being referred to court along with 99 other suspects.

Murat Ongun, an aide to Imamoglu and the chairman of Medya Inc. – a company owned by the municipality – along with Imamoglu Insaat Company General Manager Tuncay Yilmaz were also arrested as part of the investigation.

Imamoglu and all other suspects have denied the charges.

Involvement of PKK/KCK terrorist organisation

Imamoglu is also accused of involvement in a "city consensus" initiative that allegedly sought to expand the influence of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation in urban areas.

"Regarding the suspect Ekrem Imamoglu, although there is strong suspicion that he aided an armed terrorist organisation, it was deemed unnecessary to take further action at this stage since he has already been ordered to be arrested for financial crimes," the court said.