TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu arrested on corruption charges
Imamoglu testified at the Istanbul Police Headquarters on Friday and Saturday regarding allegations related to corruption.
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu arrested on corruption charges
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu and his close aides are formally arrested over terror links and corruption. / Photo: TRT World
March 23, 2025

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been arrested following his detention on Wednesday, along with dozens of others, as part of a corruption investigation into the Turkish metropolitan municipality.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said in an official statement: "Within the scope of the investigations conducted by our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the on-duty Magistrate Court has decided to arrest the suspect, Ekrem Imamoglu, on charges of establishing and leading a criminal organisation, accepting bribes, extortion, unlawfully recording personal data, and interfering with a tender, within the framework of a financial investigation."

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched investigations against Imamoglu and 99 other suspects on charges, including leading a criminal organisation, membership in a criminal organisation, embezzlement, bribery, aggravated fraud, unlawful acquisition of personal data, and rigging public tenders.

Following their processing at the police station, several suspects were transferred to Istanbul Courthouse in Caglayan, where their proceedings before the on-duty criminal court of peace took place.

The court ruled for Imamoglu’s arrest. Imamoglu testified at the Istanbul Police Headquarters on Friday and Saturday regarding allegations related to corruption.

He was then transferred to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office for further questioning before being referred to court along with 99 other suspects.

Murat Ongun, an aide to Imamoglu and the chairman of Medya Inc. – a company owned by the municipality – along with Imamoglu Insaat Company General Manager Tuncay Yilmaz were also arrested as part of the investigation.

Imamoglu and all other suspects have denied the charges.

Involvement of PKK/KCK terrorist organisation

Imamoglu is also accused of involvement in a "city consensus" initiative that allegedly sought to expand the influence of the PKK/KCK terrorist organisation in urban areas.

"Regarding the suspect Ekrem Imamoglu, although there is strong suspicion that he aided an armed terrorist organisation, it was deemed unnecessary to take further action at this stage since he has already been ordered to be arrested for financial crimes," the court said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us