Rwandan President Paul Kagame accused Belgium of advocating for international sanctions against his country over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Addressing a rally in the capital Kigali on Sunday, Kagame said the country’s former colonial power has had a longstanding pattern of undermining Rwanda.

“Now, what you see happening every day, the accusations they throw at us, in Kinyarwanda we call it ‘gukoronga,’ constant insults and attacks. They talk about the war in Congo, first making it Rwanda’s war, and then claiming that Rwanda supports it,” he said.

“Belgians go to Kinshasa and point a finger towards Rwanda and say they will impose sanctions on us and also mobilise the world against Rwanda. They are shameless. Mobilising the world against Rwanda, with our small size? They should leave us alone.”

Strained relations

Kagame accused Belgium of cutting off a big chunk of Rwanda's land to Congo during the colonial days so that Rwanda looks as small as Belgium.

In 2023, Belgium declined to accept Vincent Karega as Rwanda’s ambassador-designate, a move Kigali described as unfortunate.

Earlier this month, German authorities joined the US and UK in issuing sanction measures against Rwanda over the conflict in eastern Congo.

Congo and Western countries accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels. Rwanda has denied the allegation.

M23 offensive

The rebel group has intensified its offensive in eastern Congo since December, capturing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Recently, the rebels captured Nyabiondo, located 110 kilometres (68 miles) northwest of Goma in North Kivu province, after days of fierce fighting with government forces and the pro-government militia Wazalendo. Last week, the group seized the town of Kashebere in North Kivu province.

Peace talks between the Congolese government and M23 rebel group, brokered by Angolan President Joao Lourenco, the African Union peace mediator for the conflict in Congo, are scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Angola.

The Congolese government has said at least 7,000 people have been killed in the fighting since January.