AFRICA
1 min read
Sudan army chief Burhan meets Saudi crown prince in wake of Khartoum victory
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan discussed the situation in Sudan with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Sudan army chief Burhan meets Saudi crown prince in wake of Khartoum victory
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the chairman of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Mecca. / Others
March 29, 2025

Sudanese Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan discussed the situation in Sudan with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

The two leaders agreed to establish a coordination council to enhance relations between the two countries.

Burhan's visit to the kingdom, which has previously brokered talks to end the fighting in Sudan, comes after the army drove its rival, the Rapid Support Forces, from most of Khartoum city as part of a two-year battle for control of the capital.

In March, It regained control of most of the strategic and government buildings in the capital, including the Republican Palace — the sea t of the pre-war government.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted more than 12 million, according to UN figures.

It has also split Africa's third-largest country in two, with the army holding the north and east while the RSF controls parts of the south and nearly a ll of the vast western region of Darfur, which borders Chad.

Analysts have blamed the RSF's losses on strategic blunders, internal divisions and dwindling supplies.

SOURCE:Reuters
