AFRICA
2 min read
Protest in Nigeria after mob kills 16 travelers over kidnapping suspicions
A widely circulated video showed the victims being surrounded by youths, doused in petrol, and set on fire.
Protest in Nigeria after mob kills 16 travelers over kidnapping suspicions
The Edo Governor has condemned the incident and said investigations will be conducted. / Others
March 29, 2025

Residents in northern Nigeria protested Friday and Saturday after a mob in southern Edo State killed 16 travelers, mostly Hausa hunters, over false accusations of kidnapping.

The victims were traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano for Eid al-Fitr holiday when they were stopped near midnight Friday by members of the Edo State Security Corps and local vigilantes.

Seeing the travelers' locally made hunting guns, commonly used in northern Nigeria, the group misinterpreted them as a threat.

A widely circulated video showed the victims being surrounded by youths, doused in petrol, and set on fire.

Widespread condemnation

Dayyabu Yahya, one of 10 survivors rescued by police, recounted the attack, saying when the driver resisted, "they flogged him. They also ordered the passengers to get down from the vehicle, during which they beat us up before grouping us together. Realizing that we would likely be killed, some of us made a run for our lives.”

The killings triggered widespread condemnation.

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo called the act “barbaric” and promised accountability.

President Bola Tinubu and Amnesty International also urged security forces to find those responsible and conduct a full investigation.

The incident has intensified concern over rising mob violence, misinformation, and the alleged erosion of law and order in Nigeria.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN chief urges dialogue after Libya capital truce
UN chief urges dialogue after Libya capital truce
Ethiopia's TPLF party says ban 'serious threat' to peace process
Ethiopia's TPLF party says ban 'serious threat' to peace process
S. Sudan medical system 'collapsing': Doctors Without Borders
S. Sudan medical system 'collapsing': Doctors Without Borders
Suspected insurgents raid eastern Burkina Faso city, free prisoners
Suspected insurgents raid eastern Burkina Faso city, free prisoners
Uganda army chief warns women soldiers against parading in trousers
Uganda army chief warns women soldiers against parading in trousers
No guarantees talks with Ukraine will be smooth—Lavrov
No guarantees talks with Ukraine will be smooth—Lavrov
South Sudan dismisses President Kiir's death rumours
South Sudan dismisses President Kiir's death rumours
South African grannies hit runway with pride in rare contest
South African grannies hit runway with pride in rare contest
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday
Sudan paramilitary attack leaves Khartoum without electricity
Sudan paramilitary attack leaves Khartoum without electricity
Ukraine, Russia to hold first direct talks since 2022 in Istanbul
Ukraine, Russia to hold first direct talks since 2022 in Istanbul
South Africa's Ramaphosa to meet Trump next week amid tensions
South Africa's Ramaphosa to meet Trump next week amid tensions
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
NATO's core values under threat in Ukraine, Gaza — Hakan Fidan
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
Plane crash in Chad kills two people on rhino monitoring mission
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us