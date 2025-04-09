TÜRKİYE
Turkish president highlights Ankara’s vital role amid global tensions, trade war
‘As we are among countries facing low tariffs, we believe we will overcome this period more easily compared to many other countries,’ Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Erdogan warned about the escalating impact of the ongoing trade war, which is expected to reverberate worldwide. / AA
April 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underlined Türkiye's increasingly vital role in the face of growing global tensions.

"It is being accepted by global actors — sometimes willingly but most of the time out of necessity — that a scenario excluding Türkiye cannot be established, and even if it is, it has no chance of survival," Erdogan said on Wednesday at the AK Party’s Group Meeting in Ankara.

Erdogan further warned about the escalating impact of the ongoing trade war, which is expected to reverberate worldwide.

"It is understood that the trade war ignited by customs tariffs will have a global impact. Saying that a storm is coming that will affect everyone would not be an exaggeration," he remarked.

Global uncertainties

Reaffirming Ankara’s rising prominence, Erdogan said: "Türkiye has become not a mere extra granted a role in the games of great powers, but an actor that brings to life scenarios it has written itself."

On the economic front, Erdogan expressed confidence that Türkiye's position would help it navigate the challenges ahead.

"As we are among the countries facing low tariffs, we believe we will overcome this period more easily compared to many other countries."

He also offered reassurance to Türkiye's business community amid global uncertainties.

On February 10, Trump announced a global-level imposition of 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a vowed measure to foster the national industries and US producers.

