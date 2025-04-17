AFRICA
'Terrorists' burn homes, churches in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province
Since 2017, the gas-rich region has been experiencing armed violence that has displaced 10,000 people who include women and children.
Authorities say communities were attacked with guns and machetes. / Reuters
April 17, 2025

At least two churches and 95 homes were burnt in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in a fresh wave of attacks that police attributed to terrorist groups.

Orlando Modumane, the spokesperson for the Police of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM), told Anadolu news agency on Wednesday that the suspected terrorists invaded the communities of Nkole and Ngura in Ancuabe district on Sunday but later disappeared, only to return the following day.

'A divided country': What's happening in Mozambique? - TRT Afrika

Christmas in Mozambique was overshadowed by violent protests that erupted after a top court ruling in contested elections, leading to 1,500 prisoners escaping from a high-security prison near Maputo.

“They invaded the two communities in broad daylight, armed with guns and machetes, and after setting ablaze the two churches and the 95 houses, they fled with 15 motorbikes belonging to the residents. There has been no record of deaths among the communities, but a lot of them had to flee for safety,” Modumane said. He did not mention any particular.

Since 2017, the gas-rich region has been experiencing an armed rebellion that has displaced 10,000 people who include women and children, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

In 2024 alone, at least 349 people died in the attacks, according to a study released by the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies (ACSS), an academic institution within the US Department of Defense.

SOURCE:АА
