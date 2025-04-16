AFRICA
1 min read
Al-Shabaab terror group seizes strategic town in Somalia
Adan Ayabaal town, 245km from Mogadishu, serves as critical logistical hub connecting Hirshabelle state to central Galmudug state, was liberated from terrorists during 2022 military operation
Al-Shabaab terror group seizes strategic town in Somalia
Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years. / Reuters
April 16, 2025

The al-Shabaab terrorist group seized control of Adan Yabaal, a town in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region, on Wednesday following a fierce gun battle with the Somali army.

"The group has launched predawn raids on Somali National Army bases in and around the town, forcing the army to retreat after fierce fighting," a security officer told Anadolu over the phone, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to media restrictions.

Both sides are likely to suffer numerous casualties, but the exact number of deaths is unknown.

Adan Ayabaal is a town in the Middle Shabelle region, 245 kilometres (152 miles) from the capital, Mogadishu.

Logistical hub

The town has strategic military significance and serves as a critical logistical hub connecting Hirshabelle state to the neighbouring central state of Galmudug.

During the 2022 military operation, the army, supported by local militia, liberated it from the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats coming from the terrorist groups al-Shabaab and Daesh (ISIS).

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.

SOURCE:АА
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us