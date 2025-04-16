The al-Shabaab terrorist group seized control of Adan Yabaal, a town in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region, on Wednesday following a fierce gun battle with the Somali army.

"The group has launched predawn raids on Somali National Army bases in and around the town, forcing the army to retreat after fierce fighting," a security officer told Anadolu over the phone, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to media restrictions.

Both sides are likely to suffer numerous casualties, but the exact number of deaths is unknown.

Adan Ayabaal is a town in the Middle Shabelle region, 245 kilometres (152 miles) from the capital, Mogadishu.

Logistical hub

The town has strategic military significance and serves as a critical logistical hub connecting Hirshabelle state to the neighbouring central state of Galmudug.

During the 2022 military operation, the army, supported by local militia, liberated it from the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats coming from the terrorist groups al-Shabaab and Daesh (ISIS).

Al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.