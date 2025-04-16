Music streaming platform Spotify's services were down for thousands of users worldwide on Wednesday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Spotify as of 10:28 a.m. ET, the outage tracking website showed.

"We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false," Spotify said in a post on social media platform X.

The out age began around 8:45 a.m. ET, peaking at nearly 49,000 reports about an hour later, according to Downdetector, which tracks such service disruptions by collating status reports from various sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Users on social media said they could still play downloaded music but could not search or view artists on the app or stream music.

The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reason for the outage.