Ankara — The crisp breeze in the Turkish capital carried the melody of national anthems sung by schoolchildren — first Pakistan's, then Türkiye's — setting the tone for an evening of reflection and pride.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani embassy in Ankara hosted a grand reception, uniting dignitaries, diplomats, and hundreds of attendees to celebrate Pakistan's 85th National Day.

The event, filled with national songs and stirring speeches, highlighted the enduring friendship between Türkiye and Pakistan.

"The relationship between Türkiye and Pakistan is an exemplary relationship rarely seen between any two nations," Numan Kurtulmus, the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, told a diverse crowd that included ambassadors, high-ranking military officers and citizens of both countries.

"We can't forget the support we received from (present-day) Pakistan in our independence struggle, when women donated their earrings to support Turkish independence."

Türkiye and Pakistan have spoken with one voice on crucial issues like Palestine, Kashmir, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Karabakh. They have led the charge against the scourge of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred. Türkiye's position as a vocal advocate for Muslim issues, particularly on Palestine, aligns closely with Pakistan's foreign policy stance.

The two countries also share common strategic interests in regional stability, particularly in the context of challenges posed by terrorism.

Kurtulmus vowed that Türkiye will continue to defend Pakistan on all international forums.

"As the Turkish nation, we have always been with the Pakistani people since the day Pakistan gained its independence. We have always been with Pakistan in its difficult times."

Over the years, both allies have solidified their defence ties.

Türkiye is now Pakistan's second-largest arms supplier, according to a 2023 report. Ankara fulfilled 11 percent of Islamabad's total arms needs in 2023 by exporting weaponry and ammunition worth $21 million.

Both Ankara and Islamabad enhance indigenous capabilities through technology transfers, co-production and joint ventures.

Shared religious, cultural heritage

At the embassy event, distinguished guests included Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, and senior members of Türkiye's Land Forces.

Military personnel from many countries, adorned in full dress uniforms with medals gleaming on their chests, stood shoulder to shoulder with civilians, united in their appreciation and respect for the brotherly ties between Türkiye and Pakistan.

In his welcome address, Pakistan's Ambassador to Türkiye, Yousaf Junaid, spoke passionately about the shared religious and cultural heritage that binds Pakistan and Türkiye.

"Pakistan and Türkiye are not friends. We are brothers. Our friendship is based on common religious, linguistic, and cultural heritage," Junaid said.

Muslims of the subcontinent "owe most of their habits, most of their religion" to Zahiruddin Muhammad Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire, who was a Turk, Junaid said, highlighting the Turkic influence on the everyday lives of Pakistanis.

The Pakistani envoy highlighted the support of subcontinent Muslims for the Turkish independence struggle after WWI, through donations of money, jewellery, and valuables. South Asian Muslim women notably contributed their personal jewellery.

"Whatever happened during the War of Independence of Türkiye is a small testimony of our brotherhood. We always wish we could do more, but since we ourselves were under the tutelage of the empire, we were constrained in our support," he added.

Invest in Pakistan

During the ceremony, documentaries showcasing Pakistan's natural beauty and resilience were aired, adding a cinematic touch to the event, while the soft rhythm of traditional music played in the background.

Children's voices rang clear as they performed patriotic songs. Meanwhile, residents of nearby high-rise buildings peered down from their balconies, catching glimpses of the celebration below.

Pakistani ambassador urged the Turkish business community to invest in the "resonant economy" of Pakistan, which was showing "absolutely positive" indicators. From foreign exchange reserves to foreign direct investment, all economic indicators were showing improvement, he noted.

The value of bilateral trade hovers around $1.3 billion as the two countries aim to take its size to $5 billion. In 2024, Türkiye's exports to Pakistan totalled $918 million.

Statistics show the huge trade potential between the two countries.

"I have to say to all my Turkish friends that we have to collaborate and transform our exemplary friendship into the economic world," Junaid said.