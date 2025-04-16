Malian authorities have shut the Canadian miner Barrick Gold's office in the capital, Bamako, over the alleged non-payment of taxes.

It is the latest escalation of a protracted dispute over mining revenues.

Barrick confirmed in a statement that departments within the government this week closed Barrick’s Bamako office and threatened to place the suspended Loulo-Gounkoto mine under provisional administration unless the mine was reopened and tax payments were made.

The Toronto-based miner and Mali have been in a dispute since 2023 over the implementation of the West African country's new mining code that gives Mali's government a greater share in the gold mine.

Signed agreement

The two sides have been negotiating to resolve the dispute.

In its statement on Tuesday, Barrick said it had signed an agreement presented by the Malian government in February, but the government failed to execute it.

"Its conclusion now appears to be obstructed by a small group of individuals placing personal or political interests above the long-term interests of Mali and its people," the company said.

Barrick said it remains ready to honour the agreement and was prepared to immediately restart production.