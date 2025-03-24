The anticipation is building as the nominees for the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) were revealed, showcasing the best of African film, television, and digital content.

Organisers have expressed their excitement, highlighting the remarkable growth and innovation within the continent’s storytelling landscape.

"Seeing this year’s nominees is truly inspiring," Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, said in a statement released on Sunday night.

"Each entry captures a unique aspect of Africa’s vibrant storytellers. I believe these selections reflect both the depth and innovation that are shaping our industry, and they point to an exciting future for African content."

‘Diverse talent, captivating stories’

The nominations, which cover productions released between January 1 and December 31, 2024, feature a diverse range of talent and captivating stories.

Among the top contenders for Best Movie and Best Director are the historical drama "Lisabi: The Uprising" and the visually stunning "Skeleton Coast", which showcases the breathtaking Namib Desert.

The acting categories are equally competitive, with Nigerian heavyweights Gideon Okeke, Stan Nze, Femi Adebayo, and Adedimeji Lateef vying for Best Lead Actor. Chioma Chukwuka, Bimbo Ademoye, and Uche Montana are among the talented actresses nominated for Best Lead Actress.

The selection process is led by head judge and Nigerian filmmaker Femi Odugbemi to “ensure a fair and comprehensive evaluation of the submitted works.”

Audience-voted recognitions

"The AMVCA now recognises excellence across 27 diverse categories, which include a blend of audience-voted recognitions and juried accolades," organisers explained.

Public voting is now open, giving fans the opportunity to support their favourite nominees until May 4, 2025. The winners will be revealed during a live broadcast on May 10, 2025.

The Best Movie category highlights a diverse range of films, including "Lisabi: The Uprising", "Skeleton Coast", "Suspicion", "Inkabi", "House Of Ga'a", "Freedom Way", "Christmas In Lagos", and "Farmer's Bride".

2025: What will shape Africa's entertainment? - TRT Afrika Africa's influence on the global entertainment landscape is set with exciting premieres, groundbreaking collaborations, and international recognitions. 🔗

The Best Indigenous Language (Southern Africa) category also showcases a strong lineup of productions, including "Walvis Tale", "The Vow", "Mwizukanji", "Man Of Gold", and "Lukas".